England hand maiden Test call-ups to Jamie Smith, Dillon Pennington for Windies Test series

London: England have named a 14-member strong squad for the first two matches of the three-match Test series against West Indies, starting at Lord’s on July 10.

England have handed maiden Test call-ups to Nottinghamshire seamer Dillon Pennington and Surrey batter Jamie Smith, who will also be available to keep wicket.

Both have been standout performers in the County Championship Division One this season. Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson is the only other uncapped player. He was part of the squad for the Test tour of India earlier this year.

Pennington, 25, who joined Nottinghamshire this year from Worcestershire, has been showing his promise with the ball, taking 29 Championship wickets at an average of 23.03 in the top-flight.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson (first Test only), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes. IANS

