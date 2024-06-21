England Held to 1-1 Draw by Denmark in Euro 2024 Group C Encounter

Frankfurt: England played out a 1-1 draw against Denmark in their second Euro 2024 Group C clash at the Waldstadion in Frankfurton Thursday.

Despite the result, England retain the top spot with four points, while Denmark is second with two points.

Gareth Southgate’s men opened the scoring, with record goalscorer Harry Kane finding the net in the 18th minute.

Joachim Andersen was caught out of possession by Kyle Walker down the right, and his cross was diverted in the path of Kane, who found the net from close distance.

However, Denmark equalised in style, with Morten Hjulmand scoring his debut national team goal in the 34th minute. He got the ball approximately 30 yards outside the box and decided to pull the trigger. The connection was exquisite, and the ball flew inside the net off the left-hand post, past a diving Pickford. Agencies

Also read: England Targets Semifinal Spot as They Face South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash

Also watch: