England pacer Josh Tongue sidelined for indefinite period with pectoral injury

London: Ahead of the start of their Test summer, England have suffered a setback as pacer Josh Tongue has been ruled out for an ‘indefinite period’ due to his pectoral injury. England will start their home summer with a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting on July 10. With James Anderson retiring after the opening Test at Lord’s, England will face a dearth of pace bowling options for the remainder of the series.

“Josh has had a setback to his original injury (pectoral injury). There is no timescale on when he’ll return to action,” the England and Wales Cricket Board was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Tongue has not played any game for England since June last year but he was among others to be gearing up for Anderson’s replacement in the red-ball format. IANS

Also Read: Seamer Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for second Ashes Test

Also Watch: