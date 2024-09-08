England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out for Rest of Year Due to Elbow Injury

London: Pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the year because of a right elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board informed in a statement on Friday. Wood, who got injured while playing the first Test against Sri Lanka, had missed the second and third Tests of the series. “England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the year following a right elbow injury,” the ECB informed in a statement.

Medical scans have confirmed that Wood has a bone stress injury in his right elbow. The ECB said he had noticed increasing stiffness and discomfort in his elbow during the Test series against the West Indies earlier in the summer. IANS

