England spinner Jack Leach unlikely to play in 2nd Test against India

NEW DELHI: England's most experienced spinner Jack Leach is all set to miss the second Test against India starting here on Friday, owing to a left knee injury sustained during the series-opener in Hyderabad. Leach didn't take part in the team's training session on Wednesday and was seen receiving treatment from the physio on the sidelines.

"He's a tough kid, Leachy. So, I am not sure. You never know with Jack. You can never really write him off. We'll see how he pulls up in a couple of days," opener Zak Crawley said at the media conference in Visakhapatnam.

Leach had jarred his left knee while fielding on the first day of the Hyderabad Test, which England won by 28 runs. Agencies

