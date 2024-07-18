England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan tours confirmed for New Zealand’s home summer

Chirstchurch: England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s visit have confirmed as New Zealand announced the 2024-25 home international summer.

The summer schedule starts with the previously announced ICC World Test Championship series against England at the end of this year, followed by a white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The three-match Test series against England commences in Christchurch on November 28.The New Zealand men will next face Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many as ODIs from December 28 to January 11.

The BlackCaps will fly to Pakistan in February for a tri-series against the hosts and South Africa before starting their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, ahead of returning home for five T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan, scheduled from March 16 to April 5.

New Zealand women will also play a three-match ODI series against Australia at the Cello Basin Reserve from December 19 to 23, and will later host a multi-format tour by Sri Lanka from March 4 -18, immediately ahead of a three-game T20Is series against the No.1 ranked Australians, slated from March 21-26. IANS

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill make gains in T20I rankings

Also watch: