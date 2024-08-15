England Test captain Ben Stokes, New Zealand’s Trent Boult to play for MI Cape Town

Cape Town: MI Cape Town have secured the services of England Test captain Ben Stokes along with New Zealand’s premier pace bowler Trent Boult for the SA20 Season 3. Stokes is set to return to a happy hunting ground, Newlands, where he produced one of the greatest innings of all time when he struck a majestic 258 from 198 balls against the Proteas at the foot of Table Mountain.

The all-rounder’s list of achievements is in line with a fairytale. He incredibly took England over the line in the epic 2019 ICC Men’s ODI final at Lord’s, where he scored an undefeated 84 to help the host nation level the scores with New Zealand, before summoning every ounce of energy and determination to come out and bat again in the most famous Super Over of all time. IANS

