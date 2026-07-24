England to Host Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled England’s 2027 home international schedule, with the men’s side set to host Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand across formats, while the women’s team will round off the summer with a white-ball series against Bangladesh.

England Men will begin their home campaign with a five-match ODI series against Pakistan, starting at the Utilita Bowl on May 15. The teams will then head to Old Trafford, Headingley, Durham and Sophia Gardens, before England switch their focus to the red-ball format.

Bangladesh will visit for a one-off Test at Lord’s, beginning on May 28, marking the first home Test meeting between the two nations since 2010.

The latter part of the summer will be dedicated to England’s preparations for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with New Zealand touring for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and five ODIs in September. The T20Is will be played at Durham, Old Trafford and Sophia Gardens, while the ODI leg will take place at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Bristol, Trent Bridge and Headingley.

England Women will also face Bangladesh in September, hosting a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. The T20Is will be played at Northampton, Taunton and Worcester, while the ODIs are scheduled for Hove, Canterbury and Chelmsford.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould highlighted the significance of welcoming Bangladesh’s men’s and women’s teams while underlining the importance of New Zealand’s tour in England’s World Cup preparations.

“We are also excited to welcome Bangladesh Men for a one-off Test at Lord’s, which will be the first time we have played them at home in a Test since 2010 while also hosting Bangladesh Women in a white-ball series. With New Zealand men touring as part of a white-ball series that will be invaluable for our England men’s team ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup, we have a summer schedule that offers high-quality cricket across all formats and for all our England teams and fans,” Gould said in an ECB statement on Thursday. IANS

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