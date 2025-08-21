England to tour Sri Lanka for white-ball series ahead of 2026 T20 WC

London: England will be touring Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is in January-February 2026 as part of their build-up to the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Harry Brook-led side will open the tour with a three-match ODI series from January 22 to 27, followed by three T20I between January 30 and February 3. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will confirm the venues for the matches in due course of time.

The series in Sri Lanka will give England valuable experience of playing in subcontinental conditions ahead of their quest of winning a third Men’s T20 World Cup crown after having won the tournament previously in 2010 and 2022 respectively.

This will also be England’s first white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in more than seven years, with their previous visit in 2018 yielding them a 3-1 ODI series win and victory in the one-off T20I. The two sides last met in a T20I during the 2022 World Cup, when England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the group stage on their way to win the title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sri Lanka’s next men’s T20I assignment is a three-match away series in Zimbabwe, while England will host South Africa for the same number of matches starting on September 10 in Cardiff. IANS

Also Read: Abhishek Nayar ‘can’t fathom’ Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from India’s Asia Cup squad

Also Watch;