England’s Jordan Henderson hospitalised with serious wrist injury after World Cup win celebration

Mexico City: England midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered a “really bad” wrist injury while celebrating his side’s dramatic World Cup last-16 win over Mexico, Thomas Tuchel said on Monday.

Henderson, who didn’t play in the match, was stretchered off the field after he appeared to land awkwardly after falling from the advertising hoardings following England’s victory.

“Jordan Henderson just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad,” England manager Thomas Tuchel said on BBC One after his side’s win on Monday. “It’s a quite serious injury and it doesn’t fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital.” IANS

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