England’s plan to get Labuschagne out of his bubble: Broad on Stokes’ fiery exchange

Sydney: Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad offered insight into fiery exchange between English captain Ben Stokes and Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, suggesting it was no accident but rather visitor’s tactic to disrupt Labuschagne’s focus.

After an earlier flashpoint between Jofra Archer and Steve Smith, the latest incident unfolded on Monday, when a visibly frustrated Stokes confronted Labuschagne between overs. The moment came shortly after Travis Head had taken Stokes apart, striking consecutive boundaries and further adding to the tension.

It looked as if Labuschagne had infuriated Stokes after the Aussie batter appeared to back away from his crease during Stokes’ run-up.

As Stokes passed the Australian batter, he exchanged words with Labuschagne and gestured towards him, escalating the confrontation. Stokes then turned and approached the Aussie, putting his arm around his shoulders in a seemingly harsh manner. They exchanged words before the umpire intervened, after which they parted ways.

“This (gesture) of ‘three’. I chatted to Stokesy this morning, I’m not breaking any trust by saying this. Marnus was saying ‘oh that’s going down leg’, ‘or ‘that’s four runs. He (Stokes) was saying, ‘we’ve got two umpires out here, we don’t need three’.

“It was all quite polite, but what happens is it got Marnus Labuschagne out of his bubble and that’s a plan of England’s,” Broad explained on Channel 7.

“I thought he was going to get him in a headlock there,” Mark Waugh said while commentating on Fox Cricket, while Brett Lee described the moment as “a little bit of a neck squeezer.”

The incident quickly became a talking point across broadcasters. Joe Root, speaking on Fox Cricket, quipped, “I want the goss as well,” while Australian all-rounder Michael Neser suggested Labuschagne’s competitive nature often provokes such reactions. “He’s such a strong competitor and can get under your skin. It’s just Marnus for you,” the seamer stated.

The exchange may attract official attention, and Stokes could face scrutiny under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person. IANS

