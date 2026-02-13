England's World Cup Warm-Up: Matches Against NZ and Costa Rica

LONDON: England will play New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida in June as part of its preparations for the 2026 World Cup, the Football Association said.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will take on New Zealand on June 6 before facing Costa Rica on June 10, with the venues to be announced ?at a later date.

England will then head to Kansas City, where it will be based at the Soccer Swope Village for the duration of the tournament.

The Missouri city was the English Football Association’s preferred location, despite two of its group games and several potential knockout matches being on the east coast of the United States.

England last played Costa Rica in a friendly win in 2018, while it also faced the Central American side in the 2014 World Cup, playing out a 0-0 draw.

Also Read: USA beat Costa Rica on penalties to enter semis