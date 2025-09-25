English League Cup: Chelsea avoid upset with comeback win over third-tier Lincoln

LONDON: Chelsea avoided becoming the latest giant to crash out of the English League Cup by beating third-tier Lincoln City 2-1 after a second-half fightback on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Chelsea turned the game around after the break with quickfire goals from Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte.

This season’s League Cup has already produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament when fourth-tier Grimsby eliminated Manchester United in the last round. And when Rob Street fired Lincoln ahead in the 42nd minute against world champion Chelsea, it looked like another upset could be on the cards.

But the Premier League team powered back with George leveling in the 48th and Buonanotte hitting the winner two minutes later.

While Chelsea avoided elimination, it was a different story for another top-flight club in Burnley, which was beaten at home 2-1 by Cardiff.

There was no such trouble for Brighton, which beat Barnsley 6-0, with Diego Gomez scoring a first-half hat trick and four goals in total.

Despite being pointless in the league, Wolves beat Everton 2-0, while Fulham overcame Cambridge 1-0.

Wrexham’s club-record signing Nathan Broadhead struck twice for the Welsh team in a 2-0 against Reading. Agencies

