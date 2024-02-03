English winger Jadon Sancho to miss Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Heidenheim

MUNICH: English winger Jadon Sancho will miss Borussia Dortmund’s match at Heidenheim on Saturday, having failed to overcome a muscular issue.

Sancho was one of several Dortmund players not to make the trip on Friday.

Alongside Sancho, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and midfielders Julian Brandt and Marco Reus have been ruled out with flu. On Wednesday, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told reporters Sancho was in doubt for the game.

“Jadon has muscular problems in his adductor area, which is not surprising given his long break from playing. We won’t be taking too many risks.” Agencies

Also Read: Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho fire Dortmund to 5th German Cup title

Also Watch: