Enhanced Security Measures Implemented at Wembley for Champions League Final Between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

London: Ahead of the much-anticipated Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, security has been beefed up at Wembley Stadium to counter any threat of violence by ardent football fans.

As per a report in The Guardian, more than 2,500 stewards will oversee the crowd attending the match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, while a five-million-pound investment in beefed-up infrastructure is intended to ensure the scenes that marred the Euro 2020 final at the national stadium remain consigned to the past.

Police Commander Louise Puddefoot said they want to give an “enjoyable experience” to fans. IANS

