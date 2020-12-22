Entering Test series after T20 tournament not ideal: Mickey Arthur

JOHANNESBURG: Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur on Saturday said that his team has not entered the forthcoming Test series against South Africa in an ideal manner, following three weeks of T20 cricket in the Lanka Premier League.



Sri Lanka play two Tests in South Africa with the first beginning at Centurion on December 26.

"It's not ideal. We've trained today on the ground and we were in the nets today. It was a normal training day today, albeit in groups of seven. But I split those groups of seven very equally. We only train as a full squad together on 23rd 24th and 25th," said Arthur in a virtual press conference.

"We'll use this preparation as best we possibly can. With LPL, we went to Pallekele two weeks before it started. The one thing that LPL did was that it allowed players to play competitive cricket which is always a good thing."

South Africa's bio-bubble had come under scrutiny after the ODI leg of the limited overs tour of England had to be called off.

However, Arthur said that they are being well looked after.

"What I can say is we're very well taken care of. The bubble here is very good. It is as good a bubble as you could possibly have. Myself and the doctor came early to make sure all the arrangements were in place. We're very comfortable at the moment that the arrangements here are really good," Arthur added.

"Like I say, it is the new normal but we're being very well looked after. The security around us is particularly tight, we get tested every third day. It's different. Cricket touring is certainly different but we're very comfortable and happy with the arrangements that Cricket South Africa (CSA) have put in place at the moment." IANS

