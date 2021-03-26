Eoin Morgan out of 2nd ODI, Jos Buttler to lead

PUNE: England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two One-Day Internationals of the ongoing series against India here because of injury.



Sam Billings will be unavailable for the second game of the series on Friday, with a decision on his availability for Sunday's final match to be taken in due course.

Jos Buttler will captain England in Morgan's absence and Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut.

Morgan will miss out after sustaining a split webbing between his thumb and index finger in Tuesday's series opener, an injury that required four stitches.

The captain went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit. IANS

