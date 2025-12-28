EPL: Manchester United beat Newcastle to Move up to Fifth

London: A depleted Manchester United climbed back into the Premier League’s top five with a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday at Old Trafford, sealed by Patrick Dorgu’s stunning volley.

Dorgu scored his first goal wearing Manchester United colors after meeting a loose ball on the edge of the area in the 24th minute, leaving goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with no chance. The hosts hit the woodwork through Benjamin Sesko and went close again through Diogo Dalot after the break.

Missing seven players, including captain Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United also lost Mason Mount at halftime but held firm against a Newcastle side that enjoyed 66 percent possession.

The visitors came close when Lewis Hall struck the underside of the crossbar, but were unable to find an equalizer. Newcastle is in 11th place with 23 points, while the host has 29 points after 18 games. The remaining games of the week are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Dorgu scored the first of his United goals in the 24th-minute volley because Diogo Dalot’s long throw was only slightly cleared. The ball fell to the Dane at 15 yards and he blasted it into the bottom left corner of the goal. Unfortunately, for Newcastle, despite their efforts late in the match, they were unable to find an equaliser against a squad missing several vital players, such as injured captain Bruno Fernandes and two African Cup of Nations members (Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo).

The solitary match this year reflects the fewest number of top-flight fixtures on Boxing Day in 43 years, a clear departure from the tradition of providing fans with a full schedule of festive matches. IANS

Also Read: Kobbie Mainoo is the future of Manchester United, says Ruben Amorim