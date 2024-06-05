Esha Singh finishes sixth in women’s 25M Pistol at ISSF World Cup in Munich

New Delhi: Esha Singh finished sixth in the women’s 25M Pistol at the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich as India’s search for their first medal continued. Esha shot 20 in the final, which was won by Camille Jedrzejewski of France over German Doreen Vennekamp after the two went through two shoot-offs to separate the winner.

The two were tied at 40 after the regulation 10-series of shots. Current finals world record holder Kim Yeji of Korea was third with 35.

This was India’s second consecutive sixth place finish in a final in this tournament, after Ramita had finished the same in the women’s 10M Air Rifle on Monday. IANS

