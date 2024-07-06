Euro 2024: Netherlands face tough test against fired-up Turkey

NEW DELHI: A routine 3-0 win for Netherlands over Romania at Euro 2024 was overshadowed hours later by a tenacious Turkish victory over Austria to set up an enthralling quarterfinal in Berlin on Saturday. With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.

Turkey’s Arda Guler has played with a maturity far beyond his 19 years, displaying calm and skill as he acts as an outlet for his side’s counters and he provided an assist for the second goal against Austria.

Dutch winger Xavi Simons had a similar effect for his side, creating the opener for Cody Gakpo against the Romanians from his position on the right wing.

Although the Dutch appear to be finally finding their groove, Turkish fans in Germany are in a frenzy at the thought of a repeat of Euro 2008, where they made the semifinals. Berlin boasts one of the largest Turkish diasporas in the world, and its 2-1 win over Austria in Leipzig was greeted by flag-waving fans and horn-tooting cars taking to the city’s streets until the early hours. Agencies

