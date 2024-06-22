Euro 2024: Scotland defender Kieran Tierney to miss remaining matches due to hamstring injury

MUNICH: Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will return to Arsenal for treatment on a hamstring injury after being ruled out for the remainder of his country’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Tierney was stretchered off during Scotland’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday, a result which kept its hopes alive of reaching the last 16.

“He’s got an issue with his hamstring,” Scotland assistant coach John Carver told reporters on Friday.

“He’s heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that’s all I can really say at the moment.

“They’ll obviously give you updates as they have it, but he’s obviously extremely disappointed.”

Scotland has never advanced to the knockout phase at a major tournament but could do so if it beat Hungary in its final Group A game in Stuttgart on Sunday. Agencies

