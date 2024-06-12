Euro 2024 warm-up: Czechs Republic beat North Macedonia 2-1 in their final

NEW DELHI: The Czech Republic laboured to a 2-1 win over North Macedonia with two second-half penalties on Monday in its final tune-up for Euro 2024, as the host rarely threatened a team that failed to qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek made nine changes from the 7-1 win over Malta on Friday, fielding a likely starting team for the Euros with midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Patrik Schick.

