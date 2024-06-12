European athletics championships: Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek wins 400m title

ROME: Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek clocked 48.98 seconds at the European athletics championships on Monday night to mark the third straight day that a woman has cracked the 49-second barrier.

Kaczmarek surged past Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke in the final meters to smash Irena Szewinska’s 48-year-old Polish national record of 49.28 and set the fastest time by a European this century.

Adeleke, who helped Ireland to gold in the 4x400 mixed relay, took silver in 49.07. Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands claimed bronze in 50.08.

In the men’s 400, Alexander Doom of Belgium also came from behind to win in a championship record 44.15 ahead of Charles Dobson of Britain (44.38) and Liemarvin Bonevacia of the Netherlands (44.88). Agencies

