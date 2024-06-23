European Championship newcomers Georgia grab point vs Czechs Republic after late penalty drama

MUNICH: European Championship newcomers Georgia took their first point of the tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Saturday that left both teams probably needing to win their final Group F game to stand any chance of advancing.

Georges Mikautadze converted a stoppage-time penalty at the end of the first half to put Georgia ahead but Patrik Schick equalised in the 59th minute when the ball rebounded off the far post and on to his chest from Ondrej Lingr's glancing header from a corner.

Both the Czechs and Georgia lost their opening games and, with one point each, will be under immense pressure to get a result in their last group games on Wednesday. Agencies

