Even Hamilton and Leclerc would ‘struggle massively’ as Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, says Perez

New Delhi: Sergio Perez has lifted the lid on the challenges of being Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, claiming that even elite Formula 1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would “struggle massively” to cope in the same environment.

Perez, who partnered Verstappen for four seasons from 2021 to 2024, endured a turbulent final campaign that saw him finish eighth in the drivers’ standings before parting ways with the team. Yet, he insists his own struggles only highlight how tough it is to succeed alongside the Dutch triple world champion.

“The minute I signed my exit from Red Bull, when we came to an agreement, I knew - poor guy, who comes here, it’s a very difficult place,” Perez told reporters on Thursday. “No driver can survive there. It doesn’t matter if you bring Hamilton, Leclerc. Whoever you bring there is going to struggle massively. It’s a very unique driving style. You have to constantly be adapting to the needs of Max. It’s as simple as that.”

The Mexican explained that Verstappen’s dominance and Red Bull’s car setup leave little room for anyone else to thrive. “Being next to Max is very difficult, but being next to Max in Red Bull is something people don’t understand,” Perez said. “There are so many things I could tell you, but it is simply a very difficult job for a driver.” IANS

