Everton withdraw appeal against two-point Premier League deduction

LONDON: Everton has withdrawn its appeal against a two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), the football club said on Friday.

The penalty was imposed last month - Everton’s second deduction this season. Liverpool was deducted 10 points in November for another breach, although that was reduced to six on appeal in February. As a result, Everton was docked eight points in total and was in danger of being relegated at one stage of the season.

However, Sean Dyche’s side picked up 14 points from their last seven matches to sit in 15th place — 11 points clear of the relegation zone with two games left in the season.

“A hearing, scheduled for later this month will now not proceed and the club will conclude the 2023/24 Premier League season with the two-point deduction remaining in place,” Everton said in a statement.

The second points deduction was for a breach of PSR for the accounting period ending in June 2023, with the league saying the club admitted to a breach of 16.6 million pounds ($20.79 million). Agencies

Also Read: Premier League: Everton damage Liverpool’s title hopes, Manchester Utd moves to sixth

Also Watch: