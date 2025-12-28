Ex-Palmeiras midfielder Robinho Signorini retires

Rio de Janeiro: Former Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, and Santos midfielder Robinho Signorini has announced his retirement after a professional career spanning two decades.

The 38-year-old's contract with Brazilian Serie C side Brusque ended this month, and he declined offers to continue playing to accept an assistant coaching role with Nautico, which will compete in Serie B next year. "I am putting a full stop to my journey as a professional athlete. However, I will continue in the world of football, now from outside the four lines," he said in a social media post.

Robinho's career highlights include a Brazilian Serie A title and a Copa do Brasil trophy with Palmeiras, and two Copa do Brasil triumphs with Cruzeiro. His career also included spells at Varginha, Mogi Mirim, Avai, Coritiba, and Paysandu.

"I thank all the clubs, teammates, coaches, fans, support staff, directors, and agents who were part of my story as a player. Without you, I would not have achieved my collective and individual goals," Robinho added.

Meanwhile, there are a few more moves that would cause changes in personnel in the top clubs in Brazil.

Botafogo captain Marlon Freitas could leave the club to join Brazilian Serie A rival Palmeiras, according to local media reports. Negotiations are at an early stage, with Palmeiras willing to pay six million U.S. dollars for the 30-year-old holding midfielder, Gazeta Esportiva said. The report added that Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira is seeking to strengthen his midfield following the departure of Anibal Moreno to River Plate.

Freitas has made 186 appearances for Botafogo in all competitions since joining from Atletico Goianiense in 2023. He captained the side to the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A titles last year. Palmeiras finished second in this season's Brazilian Serie A behind Flamengo and lost the Copa Libertadores final to the same opponent. IANS

