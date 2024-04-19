Ex-SAI coach Ajit Singh feels Vinesh Phogat will ‘struggle’ at Asian Wrestling Olympic

New Delhi: Former SAI coach Ajit Singh on Thursday said that Anshu Malik (57kg) has a chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics in women’s category, whereas, Vinesh Phogat (50kg) will “struggle” at the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, starting from April 19 to 21. Vinesh usually competes in the women’s 53kg but has dropped down to the 50kg category since Antim Phangal has already secured a quota in the category. IANS

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat dismisses questions over participation in two weight categories in wrestling trials, over dope test

Also Watch: