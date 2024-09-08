F1 Design Legend Adrian Newey to Join Aston Martin in 2024

New Delhi: Renowned Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey is set to join Aston Martin next year, in a move that could significantly boost the team's chances of becoming world championship contenders.

In a career spanning over four decades, Newey has reportedly signed a five-year contract worth up to 30m pounds per year, including bonuses and add-ons as per a report by BBC Sport. The 65-year-old's arrival at Aston Martin is a major coup for owner Lawrence Stroll, who has invested heavily in the team with the ambition of turning them into title winners. Newey's reputation for designing innovative and competitive cars, particularly at the start of new regulatory periods, makes him a valuable asset to the team.

During his time in Formula One, which has earned him the accolade of being one of the greatest F1 designers in history. IANS

