FA Cup: Wrexham continue to rise with win over Ipswich; Chelsea thrash Hull in fourth round

LONDON: Hollywood-backed Wrexham kept up its hopes of a fairytale run in the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town in their fourth round tie at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, while Chelsea eased past Hull City with a 4-0 success.

Wrexham defeated Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the last round and dispatched fellow second-tier Championship side Ipswich to reach the fifth round for the first time since it was quarterfinalists in the 1996-97 season.

Josh Windass scored the only goal of the game in the first half as Ipswich battled to create clear-cut chances and Wrexham proved more clinical.

After a tepid start to the game, the home side led on 34 minutes when Max Cleworth’s low cross from the right was turned in by Windass for his ninth goal of the season in all competitions.

Ipswich only had one shot on target as Wrexham managed to see out the remainder of the game with relative ease.

North Wales club Wrexham was bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020 and has embarked on a rise through the divisions that has attracted global attention.

Chelsea were far too strong for Championship side Hull as they strolled to victory at the MKM Stadium thanks to Pedro Neto’s hat-trick.

After missing several simple chances, it was ahead in the 41st minute with a super strike from Neto. Liam Delap teed him up on the edge of the box and the Portugal international curled his effort into the net.

The visiting side doubled its advantage on 51 minutes as Neto’s corner went in directly through a crowd of players.

It was 3-0 on 59 minutes when Estevao side-footed into the net from Delap’s pass, before Chelsea added a fourth on the 71-minute mark as Delap again played in Neto to score. Agencies

