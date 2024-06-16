Sports

Faith Kipyegon to run a double in Paris Olympics

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon will chase two golds at next month’s Paris Olympics after she added qualification for her 1500m speciality at trials in Nairobi on Saturday.
Faith Kipyegon to run a double in Paris Olympics

Nairobi: Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon will chase two golds at next month’s Paris Olympics after she added qualification for her 1500m speciality at trials in Nairobi on Saturday.  The 30-year-old mother of one had bagged her ticket for the 5,000m the previous day. An odds-on favourite for the 1500m, the two-time Olympic champion ran a perfect qualifier to come home in a remarkable time of 3 minutes 53.98 seconds. “It will be history to win the 1500m for the third time and to focus on the 5,000m,” Kipyegon said. “I know it wouldn’t be easy but I am going to try and see what’s possible.” Agencies

Also Read: Matteo Berrettini to Face Jack Draper in Stuttgart Open Final as Grass-Court Season Heats Up

Also watch:

Faith Kipyegon
Paris Olympics

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com