Faith Kipyegon to run a double in Paris Olympics

Nairobi: Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon will chase two golds at next month’s Paris Olympics after she added qualification for her 1500m speciality at trials in Nairobi on Saturday. The 30-year-old mother of one had bagged her ticket for the 5,000m the previous day. An odds-on favourite for the 1500m, the two-time Olympic champion ran a perfect qualifier to come home in a remarkable time of 3 minutes 53.98 seconds. “It will be history to win the 1500m for the third time and to focus on the 5,000m,” Kipyegon said. “I know it wouldn’t be easy but I am going to try and see what’s possible.” Agencies

