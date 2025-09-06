Fakhar Zaman and Abrar Ahmed Star As Pakistan Defeat UAE To Reach T20I Tri-Series Final

SHARJAH: Fakhar Zaman cracked a robust 77 and spinner Abrar Ahmed registered career-best figures as Pakistan reached the T20I tri-series final with a 31-run win over United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Zaman hit an aggressive 44-ball 77 not out for his 12th T20I half century while Mohammad Nawaz smashed an undefeated 27-ball 37 to revive Pakistan from 80-5 Pakistan to 171-5 in its 20 overs.

Abrar then grabbed 4-9 in four economical overs to restrict UAE to 140-7 with opener Alishan Sharafu fighting a lone hand, scoring a steady 51-ball 68.

The win, Pakistan’s third in four games, not only took Pakistan to Sunday’s final but also ensured Afghanistan which faces the host in the last group on Friday, would advance.

UAE’s power-hitters Muhammad Waseem fell for 19 and Asif Khan for seven as UAE suffered their third defeat in as many games. Abrar’s previous best of 3-19 came against Bangladesh in Lahore earlier this year.

Earlier, Pakistan lost five wickets for just 80 runs in 11.3 overs after they won the toss and batted.

Openers Saim Ayub scored 11 and Sahibzada Farhan made 16. Skipper Salman Agha hit seven, Mohammad Haris 14 and Hasan Nawaz four.

Zaman and Nawaz added 91 off 51 balls for the sixth wicket to put the innings back on track. It was Zaman’s first half century in 14 innings since a match against Ireland at Dublin in May last year.

Zaman’s knock contained two sixes and ten fours. Nawaz hit two sixes and three fours.

The pair launched vicious late attack, with 74 coming off the last five overs and 42 off the last two.

Nawaz smashed three fours and a six in Junaid Siddique’s penultimate over while Zaman cracked five consecutive boundaries off Muhammad Jawadullah’s last over.

Spinner Haider Ali was the most successful home bowler with 2-17. Agencies

