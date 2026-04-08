Fakhar Zaman Dismisses T20I Retirement Rumours, Vows to Continue for Pakistan

Mumbai: Dashing Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman, serving a two-match ban in Pakistan Super League (PSL), has denied reports that he will be retiring from T20 internationals as he is considering migrating to the United States, a news report said on Tuesday.

There were reports and claims on social media that Fakhar, who turns 36 on Friday, has shifted his family to the USA and will retire from T20Is. He has also been plagued with fitness issues, including hormone issues, which cause frequent injuries.

“Fakhar is not at all retiring, and this he has conveyed to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the selection committee, nor is he leaving Pakistan,” sources close to the cricketer told Telecom Asia Sport on Tuesday. IANS

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