Fakhar Zaman fined for ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision’

Dubai: Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee after he was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka on November 29, the International Cricket Council said on Friday.

Zaman was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.”

"One demerit point has been added to Zaman’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," ICC said in a statement. IANS

