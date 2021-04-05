Fakhar Zaman's 193 in vain as South Africa beat Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG: Fakhar Zaman's 193 in vain as all-round show helps South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs and level ODI series 1-1 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. It was South Africa's match to lose after four fifties from Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller helped them set a mammoth 342-run target for Babar Azam's Pakistan in the 2nd ODI, but Fakhar Zaman with his 193 had almost clinched the series for Pakistan but they fell short by 17 runs.



Pakistan were dealt an early blow in the chase when Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 2nd over. While Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman steadied the innings. Three quick wickets from Anrich Nortje floored Pakistan in the tough chase.

But at the other end, Fakhar Zaman, who was struggling with form, kept Pakistan's hopes alive with a brilliant knock of 193. The opener hit 18 fours and 10 sixes as he looked set to score his second double hundred but with his wicket, Pakistan fell short by 17 runs. Agencies

