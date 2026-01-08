Fast bowlers will be important in this WPL: Anjum Chopra

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra said that the addition of England pacer Lauren Bell would be good for the 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), noting that fast bowlers would be important during this season.

Anjum, a JioStar expert, was speaking on JioStar's 'TATA WPL: Know Your Team'. Bell has represented England in 36 T20Is and taken 50 scalps at an average of 18.34, with a four-fer to her name. Her recent outings in the ICC Women's World Cup in India have also given her loads of experience of Indian conditions, taking six scalps in seven matches at an average of 45.66. Playing the majority of her matches in Guwahati and Indore, she gained quite an idea of operating as a fast bowler in Indian conditions.

Anjum said about Lauren, "Lauren Bell missed the last WPL season. It is good that she will play this season for RCB. The experience she earned from the Women's ODI World Cup in India will be a great help. She is a good fast bowler. She is impressive and hits the deck hard. Fast bowlers will be important during this season. It should not just be about spinners."

Lauren was bought by RCB for Rs 90 lakhs, alongside other star foreigners, South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 Lakhs) and Australian top-order batter Georgia Voll (Rs 60 Lakhs).

Anjum also termed signing Proteas all-rounder Nadine, who had an explosive 2025 World Cup with both bat and ball as a "bargain and a steal".

"Nadine de Klerk's signing by RCB is a bargain deal. It is a steal to get her for 65 lakh rupees. RCB is very lucky. There were not many takers for her by the time her name came up in the auction. But it will be scary for bowlers to see Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk batting together in the death overs. It is going to be very nice and exciting," she concluded.

Nadine was ferocious with the bat during the 2025 WC, scoring 208 runs in seven innings at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 131.64. It was her 84* against India, which won Proteas their group stage game from the jaws of defeat, with her knock laced with eight fours and five sixes taking SA from 142/6 to a successful chase of 252 runs with three wickets in hand. She also picked nine wickets with her right-arm medium pace at an average of 26.11.

WPL will kickstart from January 9 onwards, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB clashing in the tournament opener. (ANI)

