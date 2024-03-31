FC Barcelona's on-loan defender Eric Garcia has no clue of future

Madrid: FC Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is enjoying a successful loan spell at Girona, but admits he doesn't know what will happen to him at the end of the current season.

The 23-year-old has made 22 appearances for Girona as they are enjoying their best ever season, challenging Real Madrid for the La Liga title, until slipping away just before the international break, reports Xinhua.

Garcia signed for Barcelona from Manchester City in 2021 and has a contract until 2026, but with Barcelona's squad filled with central defenders, he admits he doesn't know what the future holds.

"I have a contract and I have to return when the season is over," Garcia told radio station RAC1.

"It's hundred per cent certain that I will go back to Barca, and when I am there, we'll see what happens," he commented, unworried by the number of defenders at the club.

"Competition helps everyone improve and if I have to leave in the summer in order to get a game, I'll do that. I know there are defenders who are doing very well, but I'm also playing well. I know what I can do, and I am showing who I am," insisted Garcia. (IANS)

