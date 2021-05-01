'FC Goa proud to earn 3 points in AFC CL'

GOA: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda said he was "very proud" of his boys despite the team's 0-2 loss to top Emirati side Al Wahda in the last AFC Champions League group stage match here. A severely depleted FC Goa fielded an all-Indian outfit in the playing XI after chief coach Juan Ferrando and all overseas players were asked to fly back home in view of the travel restriction imposed by European and other countries with regard to travellers from Covid-ravaged India.



"It is always difficult when you don't have players who have been playing regularly for the past few games. However, it was an opportunity for the other players," Miranda said on Friday.

FC Goa completed their Group E engagements, losing three games — two to Iran's FC Persepolis and one to Al Wahda. The top ISL outfit drew the remaining three games — two to Qatar's Al Rayyan and one to Al Wahda.

The ISL side couldn't make it to the AFC Champions League knockout stage of the top continental tournament after finishing third in the four-team Group E.

"I am very proud of these players that they played extremely well, they played to their maximum. Maybe with a little bit of luck here and there, we could have got a result but then we were up against one of the better teams in Asia who are several levels above us," added Miranda. IANS

