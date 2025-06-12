FC Goa to face Oman’s Al Seeb Club in AFC Champions League Two Qualifier

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League side FC Goa is set to face Oman’s Al Seeb Club for a place in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two group stage. The Gaurs secured a spot in the preliminary round of Asia’s second-tier club competition after winning the Super Cup in May, where they defeated Jamshedpur FC in the final.

In another West Region qualifier, Tajikistan’s FC Regar-TadAZ will face Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. Both single-legged preliminary ties will be held between August 12 and 13.

The winner of each match will advance to the group stage, which features 16 teams per region and kicks off on September 16. The three losing teams from the preliminary round will drop into the 2025-26 AFC Challenge League group stage. Agencies

