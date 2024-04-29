Fencing: Bhavani Devi, Taniksha Khatri miss Paris 2024 Olympic quotas

NEW DELHI: C.A. Bhavani Devi and Taniksha Khatri missed their chance to grab spots at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Khatri made it to the women’s epee final at the Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024 on Sunday and lost narrowly to Singapore’s Kiria Tikanah 13-15 while receiving a red card at the end. Bhavani, on the other hand, lost to Chu Wing Kiu of Hong Kong China 12-15 in the women’s sabre semifinal. Bhavani, who was India’s sole fencing hope in the Tokyo Olympics, was in disbelief and failed to shake hands of the fourth ranked opponent. Agencies

