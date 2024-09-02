Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins Italian Grand Prix

Monza: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix with a one-stop strategy and finished ahead of two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris here at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday.

Norris made a solid start from the pole position, initially maintaining P1 before Piastri overtook him at the second chicane later in the lap. From that point on, the Australian led for most of the race.

While most teams opted for a two-stop strategy, Ferrari took a gamble with a one-stop approach for Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, putting them at the front of the field in the later stages of the race. IANS

