FIDE World Cup 2025: Praggnanandhaa survives scare

PANAJI: GM Arjun Erigaisi, GM Karthik Venkataraman and GM P Harikrishna split points with black pieces while R Praggnanandhaa survived a scare with white against GM Daniil Dubov in the first game of Round 4 in the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Tuesday, as per a release from FIDE. Second seed Arjun Erigaisi, playing black, earned a quick 20-move draw against experienced Hungarian GM Peter Leko, while Harikrishna held Swedish GM Nils Grandelius in 32 moves and Karthik drew with GM Le Quang Liem of Vietnam in 36 moves. In other matches, two-time World Cup Champion GM Levon Aronian defeated GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek in 37 moves with white while GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara outplayed GM Alexey Sarana in 39 moves with black pieces. (ANI)

Also Read: Do whatever it takes to get football season underway: Sunil Chhetri