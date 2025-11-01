FIDE World Cup opens in Goa with trophy named as Viswanathan Anand Cup

Panaji: The prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025 was inaugurated on Friday at a vibrant opening ceremony at which it was announced that the tournament trophy will be named after five-time World Champion and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand. The opening ceremony, a celebration of India and Goa’s rich culture — highlighted by a dazzling light and music show portraying the Spirit and Story of Chess, set the stage for the mega event at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium on Friday. The ceremony also witnessed the World Cup trophy renamed as the Viswanathan Anand Cup — a masterpiece forged in brass and gold-plated to last a lifetime. The trophy stands as a testament to passion, precision, and perseverance, values synonymous with India’s first world chess champion and his enduring legacy.

It will serve as a rolling trophy, passed on to future champions of the FIDE World Cup. The tournament, commencing on Saturday (November 1), will feature 206 players from 82 countries vying for the coveted title and three Candidates 2026 spots.

The FIDE World Cup 2025 was officially declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter read out by AICF President Nitin Narang, in which the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes and said, “...As the Chess World Cup returns to the ‘home of chess’, it feels as though the game has come full circle. India’s growing role as a host to major international sporting events continues and augurs well for both India and the world…I declare the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 open!”

The ceremony was also graced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, Minister for Art & Culture, Tribal Welfare, and Sports & Youth Affairs of Goa, Dr. Ramesh Tawadkar. IANS

