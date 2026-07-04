FIFA Explains Decision to Disallow Croatia’s Last-Gasp Equaliser

Toronto: After Croatia thought they had equalised against Portugal in a Round of 32 clash, but VAR intervened and ruled it out for offside, FIFA clarified that an IMU sensor inside the official match ball detected a faint touch from Croatian forward Igor Matanovic.

A Hail Mary pass into the Portugal box fell to Mario Pasalic to square for Josko Gvardiol to tap home in 103 minute. After a VAR review, however, Pasalic was deemed to have been in an offside position.

The ball was crossed in by Ivan Perisic, and it appeared that Mario Pasalic had gotten in behind before chesting it down for Gvardiol to finish with a sliding effort. It looked as if Croatia had rescued itself right at the end, just like it has done so many times before.

But VAR intervened. Initially, it looked like Pasalic had chested the ball off a deflection from Portugal’s Renato Veiga, which would have kept him onside. But after the VAR review, it showed that Croatia’s Igor Matanovic got a slight flick on the ball before it reached Veiga.

“According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the @adidasfootball Trionda, the official match ball of the @FIFAWorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia’s #20 Igor Matanovic in the build up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal.

“IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a ‘heartbeat graphic’, and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions,” FIFA Media shared on X. IANS

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