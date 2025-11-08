FIFA fines Norway, Italy for fan incidents

NEW DELHI: The Norwegian and Italian soccer federations have been fined by FIFA for fan incidents at World Cup qualifying games against Israel last month. Both federations faced charges relating to disturbance of national anthems, spectators invading the field of play and “order and security” at games, FIFA said. It published a document of World Cup disciplinary cases late Thursday. The man on the field during Norway’s 5–0 win over Israel has often interrupted international soccer matches over the last 20 years, including at the men’s World Cup finals tournament.

The FIFA charges did not involve Palestinian flags, including some with slogans, displayed at the games played in Oslo and Udine, Italy. FIFA said the Italian federation was fined 12,500 Swiss francs ($15,500) and Norway must pay 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,400). Agencies

Also Read: ‘Dreams take time’: Sheetal Devi on qualifying for her first able-bodied int’l archery meet