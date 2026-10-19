FIFA president Gianni Infantino makes brief stopover in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh]: FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a stopover in Dhaka on his way to Bhutan from Morocco. During this time, a delegation from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), led by its President Tabith Awal, met with him. Discussions in this brief meeting centred on the development of football in Bangladesh, FIFA's assistance, and future collaboration between the two parties.

Infantino arrived in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon. His special flight landed in Dhaka en route to Bhutan from Rabat, Morocco. He later boarded another aircraft and departed for Bhutan. BFF President Tabith Awal welcomed him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Several top officials of the federation were also present.

Following the meeting, Tabith Awal told a press conference that the discussion with the FIFA President was informal and brief. They discussed how Bangladesh could work more closely with FIFA in the future. Additionally, talks covered Bangladesh's participation in various international tournaments and expanding opportunities to play against teams from other confederations. (ANI)

Also Read: Messi's Record-Breaking Brace Leads Inter Miami to Third Straight Victory