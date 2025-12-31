FIFA receives 150 million ticket requests World Cup 2026

NEW DELHI: FIFA President Gianni Infantino said they will make history after more than 150 million ticket requests were submitted from over 200 countries for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, according to Goal.com.

The current ticketing phase for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has left the competition oversubscribed by more than 30 times, showcasing the higher demand among fans at this early stage.

FIFA President Gianni has described the high volume of ticket requests as an incredible demand. The FIFA President highlighted the overwhelming response from fans, which showcases how football is loved globally.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the greatest and most inclusive show on the planet, with more than 150 million tickets already requested in only the first 15 days, making this edition 30 times oversubscribed - a true showcase of incredible demand from fans from over 200 countries," Infantino said in the press release as quoted by Goal.com.

"This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally - we are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football," he added. (ANI)

