FIFA WC: 'Morocco must be brave with the ball,' says Aboukhlal ahead of France QF clash

Rabat: Former Morocco winger Zakaria Aboukhlal has warned the Atlas Lions that they cannot afford to rely solely on defensive resilience against France, insisting they must also be brave in possession when the two sides renew their FIFA World Cup rivalry in Friday’s quarterfinal. The fixture marks the first World Cup meeting between the nations since France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, ending the Atlas Lions’ historic run as the first African and Arab nation to reach the last four. Aboukhlal, who came on as a second-half substitute in that semi-final, said France remain one of the most dangerous teams in world football because of their ability to capitalise on the smallest errors.

The Torino winger believes Morocco’s task goes beyond containing France star Kylian Mbappé, stressing that Les Bleus possess match-winners all over the pitch. “Of course, Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, so you have to be aware of him. (IANS)

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