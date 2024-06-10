FIFA World Cup 2026: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu named Indian captain for Qatar tie

Doha: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been named India captain for the crucial tie against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match to be held at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday. Earlier, head coach Igor Stimac had named a 23-member squad to travel for the fixture. Apart from captain Sunil Chhetri, who retired after his last game for the country against Kuwait on Thursday, defenders Amey Ranawade, Lalchungnunga and Subhasish Bose did not travel to Qatar. Bose was released on his request because of personal reasons. IANS

