FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago; Curacao beat Bermuda

Kingston: Jamaica kept its group lead by blanking Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Tuesday, while Curacao defeated Bermuda 3-2.

Jamaica’s Bailey Cadamarteri opened the scoring in the 36th minute off a headed pass from Greg Leigh, and Jon Russell added an insurance goal in the 57th minute at Kingston.

The “Reggae Boyz” opened with a 4-0 win at Bermuda in CONCACAF (North American) World Cup final qualifying and lead Group B on six points.

With regional powers Canada, Mexico and the United States co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, CONCACAF qualifying was changed so the final round features three groups of four with the group winners advancing to the World Cup and two second-place teams reaching inter-confederation playoffs.

Trinidad and Tobago, which opened with a goalless draw against Curacao, looked to have scored in the 29th and 63rd minutes, but video review each time ruled no goal by Levi Garcia.

Jamaica improved to 21-15 with 12 drawn in the all-time rivalry.

In the other Group B match, host Curacao edged Bermuda 3-2 as Tyrese Noslin netted the winner in the 75th minute off a pass from Tahith Chong, taking second in the group on four points.

Chong, a midfielder for England’s Sheffield United, opened the scoring in the 14th minute and stretched the Curacao lead in the 26th minute.

Bermuda, which beat Curacao 4-0 in 1978 in its only prior match, equalised on Kane Crichlow’s goal in the 35th minute off a crossing pass from Ne-Jai Tucker and a goal by Djair Parfitt-Williams in the 42nd minute off a through ball from Dante Leverock.

There was drama in Group C, where Haiti led late before settling for a 3-3 draw at Costa Rica. Costa Rica’s Kenneth Vargas scored in the opening minute and Alonso Martínez made it 2-0 in the 35th.

Haiti, however, raced into a 3-2 lead with a second-half hat-trick by Duckens Nazon, who scored in the 55th, 58th and 86th minutes.

But Costa Rica’s Juan Vargas made it 3-3 in the first minute of stoppage time to avoid losing to Haiti for only the second time in 16 matches.

In the same group, host Honduras beat Nicaragua 2-0 to seize the group lead on four points. Romell Quioto opened the scoring in the 47th minute, and Alexy Vega added a second in the first minute of stoppage time. Agencies

